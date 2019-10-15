Two Democratic presidential candidates join the 10 from last time around in September for Tuesday night’s debate on CNN from 8 to 11 p.m.
This fourth edition of the Democratic presidential primary televised debates will be at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.
The order, alternating left to right from the outside edges, reflects how candidates polled, from lowest nationally in the wings to the highest polling in the middle. (New Hampshire polling averages are from the RealClear politics algorithm.)
Tulsi Gabbard
Background: U.S. representative from Hawaii, who is the first Hindu and first Samoan-American member of Congress. Gabbard also served in a combat medical unit in the National Guard in Iraq.
Visits to the region: At least four, two of which came before her official campaign launch. Gabbard was one of the earliest current candidates in the field to come to the Monadnock Region ahead of the midterms with a stop at Keene Middle School, where she gave an address at a progressive organizing summit with Jerry Greenfield of Ben & Jerry’s fame. Earlier this month, she visited Franklin Pierce University and Keene State College.
N.H. polling average: 2.3 percent.
Julián Castro
Background: Former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama and former mayor of San Antonio.
Visits to the region: Two, an April visit to Keene State and an August stop in Greenfield for the Hillsborough County Democrats’ picnic.
N.H. polling average: 0.0 percent (0.6 percent in September window).
Tom Steyer
Background: Billionaire investor from California and founder of NextGen America, a nonprofit group pushing for environmental and voting-rights reform.
Visits to the region: None.
N.H. polling average: 2.3 percent.
Amy Klobuchar
Background: The senior U.S. senator from Minnesota, Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney before becoming the first woman elected to one of Minnesota’s Senate seats.
Visits to the region: Four, an April visit to Peterborough’s Waterhouse Restaurant, a May speech as the keynote speaker of the Cheshire County Democrats’ annual spaghetti dinner in Keene, an August stop in Greenfield for the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Summer Picnic and a business roundtable followed by a Q&A town hall at Stonewall Farm in Keene, where she appeared on The Sentinel’s Pod Free or Die podcast to talk about climate change and rural communities.
N.H. polling average: 2.3 percent (up from 1.6 percent).
Cory Booker
Background: Junior U.S. senator from New Jersey and formerly the mayor of Newark. A Rhodes scholar and graduate of Stanford University — where he played tight end on the football team — Booker’s background has been in community organizing since attending law school at Yale.
Visits to the region: Three, two as a declared candidate in May at a house party in Keene and in August at the Hillsborough County Democrats’ picnic, and previously during his exploratory-committee phase in December, with another house party in the Elm City. Booker appeared on Pod Free or Die to talk about his Baby Bonds plan.
N.H. polling average: 1.5 percent (1.6 percent ahead of most recent debate).
Beto O’Rourke
Background: A former three-term congressman from Texas and former member of the El Paso City Council, O’Rourke rose to national prominence in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Visits to the region: Three, a town hall event at Keene State in March, a July anti-child separation protest rally in Peterborough, and a return to Keene State last week.
N.H. polling average: 0.5 percent (down from 1.2 percent).
Kamala Harris
Background: Junior U.S. senator from California; former California attorney general and former San Francisco district attorney.
Visits to the region: One, a packed April town hall at Keene State College.
N.H. polling average: 4.3 percent (down from 7.2 percent).
Andrew Yang
Background: Tech entrepreneur and philanthropist from New York.
Visits to the region: Five, last year in June at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene and this February at The Works Café in the Elm City before a stop at Post and Beam Brewing in Peterborough a late-August visit to Keene State, and a September return to Peterborough. Yang was the first guest on Pod Free or Die.
N.H. polling average: 2.4 percent (down from 2.8 percent).
Bernie Sanders
Background: Junior U.S. senator from Vermont, formerly the at-large congressman for Vermont and mayor of Burlington; runner-up in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary; remains an independent but caucuses with the Democrats in the Senate.
Visits to the region: Two, a full-house rally at The Colonial Theatre in Keene in March and another packed rally at the Peterborough Town House in August. Sanders appeared on Pod Free or Die in September for a quick chat about foreign policy and what he wants his legacy to be.
N.H. polling average: 15.5 percent (down from 21 percent).
Pete Buttigieg
Background: Mayor of South Bend, Ind.; served in Iraq as an intelligence officer in the Navy. Buttigieg is a former Rhodes scholar and would be the first openly gay president.
Visits to the region: Three, once in February at the Orchard School and Community Center in Alstead before declaring his candidacy, then as an official candidate in May at Keene High School and an August house party in Hancock.
N.H. polling average: 9.0 percent (up from 7.6 percent).
Joe Biden
Background: Former vice president; ran for president in 1988 and 2008 and was the U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973-2009.
Visits to the region: One, a Keene State rally in late August. Biden appeared on Pod Free or Die to talk about a potential recession, his foreign policy views and how the country has changed since he left the White House.
N.H. polling average: 24.3 percent (up from 21.4 percent).
Elizabeth Warren
Background: Senior U.S. senator from Massachusetts; previously a Harvard Law School professor of bankruptcy law and adviser to federal oversight programs.
Visits to the region: Three, a Keene State College town hall in April, a packed rally at the Peterborough Town House in July, and a return to Keene State in September. Warren has appeared on Pod Free or Die, where she discussed her wealth tax and the war in Afghanistan.
N.H. polling average: 27.3 percent (up from 18.2 percent).