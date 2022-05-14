JAFFREY — Ilona Kwiecien was in Florida when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and like many people, the Jaffrey resident was heartbroken by what she saw in the news and sought ways she could help.
She fired off a few checks to support Ukrainian refugees, but with personal ties to Eastern Europe and a sharp set of language skills, she felt she could do more.
So, she bought a one-way ticket to Poland.
Growing up
Kwiecien’s parents, Krystyna and Henry, lived in Poland but met in a camp for displaced people in Bremen, Germany, after World War II. Ilona Kwiecien (pronounced “Kfye-chain”) was born in that camp, and about a year later, in 1951, her family moved to the United States.
Her parents, sponsored by another Polish couple, found a home in South Boston. There, Kwiecien, her parents and later her brother, George, were able to stay connected to their roots: They lived in a Polish community, spoke Polish at home in their apartment above a Polish store, and Kwiecien attended a Polish Catholic school.
The family later moved to Melrose, Mass., where Kwiecien graduated from high school. She went on to study at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she majored in German with a minor in Russian.
About halfway through college, she and a friend were casually talking about what they might do after graduation, and they each learned that the other had been toying with the idea of joining the military. It was the early 1970s, and they both decided to join the Army since, at the time, it was the only branch that would offer scholarships to women.
“As corny as it sounds, a part of it was to give back because my parents were very, very grateful for the opportunities this country gave them,” Kwiecien, 71, said.
And along with that gratitude, she said she was experiencing something many early 20-somethings feel: She wasn’t really sure what she wanted to do.
So she completed her degree in 1972 and embarked on what she thought would be a few years in the military. Instead, it was the start of a more than two-decade career, one that sent her halfway around the world and sharpened her language abilities.
A military career
Kwiecien initially served with military police, and later became a foreign area officer specializing in Russia and Eastern Europe. She worked in the intelligence field, eventually ending up at the Pentagon in Washington, and then working on the joint intelligence staff.
She worked at the U.S. embassy in Moscow from 1993 to 1995, shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union. In 1996, she was stationed in Kyiv, where she served as a military attaché before retiring in 1998.
The ’90s were a transformative time in Russia and Ukraine, and Kwiecien and her colleagues were focused on building relationships with each country and its residents. While in Ukraine, she oversaw peacekeeping exercises, at first just working with Ukrainians before inviting other countries of the Warsaw Pact — which included Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, Hungary, Poland and Romania — to get involved.
“It was just a good feeling to see all these nations coming together,” she said. “... We were welcoming dignitaries from various countries that were participating, and I found that very moving to be part of that.”
Then, after 26 years in the military, Kwiecien decided it was time for a change.
‘How can I not go?’
After retiring from the military, Kwiecien was offered a job that she said would have kept her in Washington, D.C. But it was time for something new, and she instead took a few months to enjoy traveling around Canada and the United States with a friend. While visiting her brother, George, who was then living in New Hampshire, she happened to drive through the Monadnock Region. She was struck by the beauty of the area, although it wasn’t her first time in the region.
Back in the ’70s, Kwiecien, her father, Henry, and George had all bought land in Jaffrey, as her father had always loved the countryside. Krystyna, however, much preferred the city, and the family never ended up doing anything with the land, Kwiecien said. They eventually sold it without any development.
So while looking at a map during that drive across Southwestern New Hampshire, and seeing how close she was to an area her father loved, she decided to see if it might be a place to call home. And it was.
In 2000, she enrolled as a part-time student at Hartford Seminary School in Connecticut to become an interfaith minister and hospice chaplain, and spent about 10 years working for Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services.
But settling in rural New Hampshire was not the end of her international escapades. Her most recent trip to Eastern Europe was not one of a military service-member, but rather that of someone who recognized she was uniquely equipped to help refugees.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
“... What I’ve done — and we’ll see what I can do still — is because of this deep sadness, and deep feeling that I have the skills, and with my background — and so how can I not go?”
Kwiecien reached out to a Polish friend who now lives in London. He connected her with people he knows in Kaniwola, a Polish town near the Ukrainian border.
As she made preparations to leave, Kwiecien’s family, friends, tennis partners and church members collectively — and unprompted — gave her $5,000 to distribute while in Poland, Kwiecien said.
With fluency in Russian and Polish and an ability to understand Ukrainian, Kwiecien thought she’d be able to provide some translation services or serve food. But instead she found, once again, that one of the most powerful things she could do was build bridges between people.
In addition to her time in Kaniwola, Kwiecien made trips to Warsaw and a city called Lublin. On the ground, she connected with Poles who were serving food to refugees, providing translation, transportation and housing services, and people working with children. She distributed the $5,000 as she went, including to a fire department whose members were driving refugees to meet up with loved ones, and to a man, Lukas, who was collecting and distributing medical supplies. She befriended a driver, Marcin, who was also eager to help Ukrainians and helped Kwiecien get around.
“My whole three weeks, they went with one connection leading to another leading to another,” she said. “... My thinking of what I might be doing turned out not to be the case. I ended up more organizing and connecting.”
One day, while in Lublin, Kwiecien happened upon a restaurant, where she found the owners were serving free meals to 30 or 40 Ukrainians daily. Around the same time, the Jaffrey Center Village Improvement Society held a fundraising dinner and sent the resulting $1,300 to Kwiecien to pass on to the restauranteurs. With that money, she said the restaurant was able to serve a special meal for Orthodox Easter, which fell on April 24.
Just getting started
After about two weeks in Poland, Kwiecien decided she’d made the connections that would allow her to return to Jaffrey and continue organizing.
Working with the First Church in Jaffrey and its pastor, Steve Miller, Kwiecien set up a bank account that will exclusively hold money to aid Ukrainian refugees. The account is separate from the church’s funds, but because the First Church is a nonprofit, people donating to its Ukrainian-aid account can take those contributions off their taxes.
Before leaving, Kwiecien set up a bank account in Poland, too, and left a debit card with a couple of trusted friends, including Marcin, the driver. This way, people in the Monadnock Region can donate money directly to people who are doing the work to help, rather than through a larger organization.
In the past few weeks, Kwiecien said Marcin has delivered summer clothes to refugees who arrived in Poland in heavy winter gear. They’ve purchased a kiddie pool for toddlers and a basketball setup.
As people got wind of Kwiecien’s stories of meeting and working with people in Poland — through the church, the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and plain-old community connections — they wanted to know how they could contribute, First Church of Jaffrey’s Miller said.
The First Church of Jaffrey and the United Church of Jaffrey often collaborate on projects to help people in the Monadnock Region and beyond, he said. And with Kwiecien’s insight, they were ready to mobilize to help Ukrainians.
“The fact that she could go over there and had friends there and spoke the language and could get involved — all of those things made her a wonderful contact person and she came back with lots of ideas,” Miller said.
Kwiecien has been sharing about her time in Poland around the community, including a series of dispatches in the Ledger-Transcript. These anecdotes of the Poles’ generosity and kindness led the churches to set up the kind of institutional support that would streamline sending funds to those who need them.
“Her story was not only inspiring, but we could practically do some very direct things right away and that was important,” he said.
People interested in donating can make checks out to First Church of Jaffrey and mail them to PO Box 673 in Jaffrey, 03452.
Kwiecien also connected with a Belgian woman, Stefanie, in Poland. At one point, Stefanie and her husband were hosting about a dozen refugees in their home, Kwiecien said. The couple set up a website, www.Lapigua.org, where people can donate to help with transportation, lodging or translation services via PayPal.
Even if people don’t have the means to donate, Kwiecien said there are other actions anyone wanting to help Ukraine can take.
“They can push our government to be a little quicker about keeping to its stated commitment of 100,000 Ukrainians,” she said, and encouraged people to write to their representatives and senators.
In late March, the Biden administration said the United States would welcome up to 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to media reports.
Kwiecien said she plans to return to Poland in late June.
“I was very moved,” she said, “as I made connections and made the rounds, at how openhearted the Polish people … were in extending a heartfelt welcome to the Ukrainians.”