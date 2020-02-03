DUBLIN — While most other Democratic candidates for president were stumping in Iowa the day before that state’s caucus, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was in New Hampshire, arguing at a town hall event that his moderate platform can defeat President Donald Trump and restore stable governance to the country.
“My best-performing tweet was one where I said if you elect me president, you will not have to think about me for two weeks at a time because I will be working on Iran, I will be working on North Korea, and you can attend to your family and attend to your business,” Bennet, 55, of Colorado, told the crowd of about 30 gathered in the Dublin Community Center on Sunday afternoon.
The event, attended mostly by seniors, was the 46th of 50 town halls Bennet has said he’ll host in the lead-up to the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation primary on Feb. 11. According to the N.H. Public Radio candidate tracker, Bennet is tied with Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for the most events in New Hampshire, with 95 to date.
Bennet, who worked as the superintendent of the Denver Public Schools before his appointment to the senate in 2009, said that unlike his fellow candidates U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, he does not advocate “Medicare For All.”
Instead, Bennet supports creating a public option for health care, a stance he’s held for the last decade and says will enable the Democratic party to win in purple states like his own.
A public option would enable those who don’t currently qualify for government-run insurance programs to choose to buy into one, instead of private insurance. By contrast, Medicare For All proposes a system in which all Americans would get health insurance through the government.
“I don’t think we should spend the next 10 years fighting a losing battle for Medicare for All,” said Bennet, adding he doesn’t believe Americans want to spend more in taxes “for the privilege of giving up their choice of having private insurance.”
Bennet voted for the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which did not include a public option, but said he always believed one should’ve been included. Last year, he proposed the “Medicare X” bill alongside Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to do just that.
“If I look at the last 10 years it looks to me quite evident that we should’ve had a public option because there are millions of American who are making too much money to be on Medicaid and not enough money to afford private insurance in a comfortable way,” Bennet said.
Instead of getting stuck in gridlock over Medicare For All, Bennet said he wants to expand on the ACA and also fight to address climate change, pass immigration reform, and end childhood poverty, among other efforts.
“These are all the things we’re not going to be able to do if we’re rallying behind Bernie and Elizabeth’s ideological commitment to Medicare For All,” said Bennet.
Bennet, a member of the so-called Gang of Eight bipartisan group of senators that pushed for comprehensive immigration reform in 2013, said Democrats “aren’t for open borders” and touted the proposed 2013 bill that included both a pathway to citizenship and $46 million in border security.
At least two in the crowd said Bennet’s pitch won them over.
Before the event, Peterborough resident Bob Kyte, 72, said he came to hear from candidates beyond those he considers the top three — Warren, Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, all of whom he believes can’t win in the general election.
After the event, Kyte, a retired pastor with the United Church of Christ, said he was sold.
“He has my vote. I switched after hearing him. He knows his facts and he’s got a plan and he doesn’t promise impossible things. He’s from the heartland and I think the Democrats need to nominate someone who can speak to the heartland,” said Kyte.
Pat Teden, 66, of Merrimack, said she became a Bennet convert a year ago when she met him at an event.
“I love his everyday-man demeanor. He’s just very practical,” said Teden, a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry, adding that she appreciates Bennet’s stance on health care reform.
“We have a huge problem with people not having health care, but we don’t need to take down an entire industry to make that happen,” said Teden.
Most of the dozen voters interviewed, however, said they were still undecided.
“Yesterday I thought I was voting for Amy Klobuchar and today it’s him,” said Baxter Harris, a Peterborough resident and retired actor in his 70s.
“It’s weird to be so undecided this late. Usually I know at this point,” said his wife, Bonnie Harris, a counselor who’s also in her 70s. So far she’s also considered Warren and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.
“I don’t really think any of them are the one, but I wish more people knew about him,” Bonnie said of Bennet.