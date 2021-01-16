An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Massachusetts man who crashed a van into a tractor trailer and threatened that vehicle’s driver with a machete just before he was struck by a box truck in Rockingham, Vt., according to Vermont State Police.
Authorities are also seeking information about the driver of the box truck, who police say fled the scene.
In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, Kyle Uhlman of Framingham, Mass., rear-ended a tractor trailer driven by 52-year-old Roger Demar of Claremont, on Interstate 91, police said in a news release Friday. Uhlman got out of the Ford Econoline van he was driving, wielding a machete, which he used to threaten Demar before beginning to pace in and out of the roadway, according to the release. Uhlman was then struck by the box truck, police say.
The news release says Uhlman suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the Springfield Emergency Department and later flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
His arrest warrant carries charges of aggravated assault, negligent operation, disorderly conduct and aggravated operation without the owner’s consent. In a previous news release issued the day of the crash, police said Uhlman may have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time. In Friday’s new release, police said the investigation revealed that he took the van he was driving from a friend without consent.
Uhlman was still hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Friday, and an arraignment is expected to be scheduled when his medical condition improves, Friday’s release says.
Vermont State Police ask that anyone with information about the box truck that struck Uhlman contact Trooper Thomas Roach at 802-722-4600.Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson