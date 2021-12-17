Over the past few weeks, you might’ve noticed new spots of color that have bloomed in the shape of Keene-themed kiosks outside the post office and at Fuller Park.
Standing at nearly 12 feet tall and topped with a scripted, "Coming Events," the kiosks display banners promoting local happenings. (Presently, you can find details about the Redfern Arts Center's upcoming performance of "The Nutcracker.") But even when there aren't events to be shared, passersby will find art produced by a class of Keene State students, highlighting some of the city's assets.
While the displays may be but pinpricks in the greater Monadnock Region landscape, they are the result of a multiyear collaboration among more than a dozen people.
For many years, the kiosks weren't really kiosks at all, but rather wooden frames that banners promoting events were hung upon. And when there was nothing to display, there was only the bare wood frame. Ward 1 City Councilor Jan Manwaring was unimpressed.
“There were just these ugly-looking poles there,” she said Thursday. And not only were they unattractive, she said, it was difficult to update them with material about local events. That process involved changing out 4-by-8-foot planks of plywood — no small feat, as “they weigh a flippin’ ton,” according to Manwaring. The stanchions also didn’t allow for banners to be displayed on both sides.
Committed to beautifying the roadside for walkers, bikers and drivers alike, Manwaring approached City Clerk Patty Little about two years ago, suggesting Keene upgrade the displays.
Little agreed there was plenty of room for improvement, she told The Sentinel on Thursday. She organized a committee, which included Manwaring; former city councilor Carl Jacobs; Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon; and Assistant City Manager/IT Director Rebecca Landry.
Just as the ball got rolling, the project stalled when the pandemic hit last year, but the group was eventually able to pick up the pieces and began considering how they could use the kiosks to better promote what Keene has to offer.
The city often works with Keene State students in different capacities, Manwaring said, so it made sense to check in with the college and explore opportunities there.
This past spring, Bob Kostick was teaching “Design Center,” a graphic design course that prompts students to engage in a community-based project while mimicking the environment of a professional design studio.
“They see the nuances, they get feedback from clients and customers.” Kostick said. “It helps contextualize all the things they do earlier in their undergrad education.”
So, when Jacobs, the former city councilor, reached out about the city’s kiosk project in December of last year, Kostick saw it as an opportunity to introduce students to client-based design work.
The team was made up of students Michael Agresti, Grogan Ardizzoni, McHale Burgess, Kylie Corr, Griffin Ell, Cameron McCarthy-Bennett, Melissa Brochu, Robert Marino and Haley Marshall.
“I didn't know what to expect when it was suggested that we start working with the Keene State design class,” Little said. “It couldn’t have gone any better.”
In an initial kick-off meeting between the students and their city-official clients, the committee shared a bit about what they were looking for. Every other week throughout the spring 2021 semester, students and their clients would meet via Zoom, to share designs and feedback.
“It was just really wonderful working with the students — watching them come from sort of pencil sketches to what you see up there today,” Manwaring said.
Peter Poanessa, owner of Keene Signworx, was contracted to build the kiosk frames and print the designs. He also tuned in to the bi-monthly meetings to share his two cents from a commercial-design perspective, he said.
“They actually were very good at going back and following my critiques very accurately,” he said, even in the cases when his suggestions called for major changes.
After four rounds of reviewing different iterations of the students’ designs, the city settled on four: Agresti’s, Ell’s, Marshall’s, and McCarthy-Bennett's were selected for printing, according to Kostick. The final panels feature Ashuelot River Park, city trails, a biker mid-air at the Keene Bike Park, and a typography design that lists Monadnock Region icons.
At first glance, the kiosks might appear to be painted, but they’re printed on a material called aluminum composite and coated with a matte laminate, which ensures the artwork will be on display for a long time, Poanessa said. The long process came to a close about six weeks ago, when the final kiosks were mounted.
In the end, it was a win-win for everybody, according to Little.
“I think it was a great effort,” she said. “The signs look far more professional than they did.”