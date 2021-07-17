At least 118 deaths this year have been attributed to drug overdoses in New Hampshire, with another 96 possible drug deaths awaiting the results of toxicology testing, according to data released Thursday by the state’s chief medical examiner’s office.
As in previous years, fentanyl was involved in most of the confirmed drug deaths. Fifty-five of these deaths involved the synthetic opioid alone, and an additional 38 involved fentanyl in combination with at least one other drug.
Opioids other than fentanyl and heroin were involved in seven confirmed drug deaths, according to the data.
At least nine deaths have involved cocaine, the data say, including five with only cocaine and another four with cocaine and opioids.
Meth was involved in at least 16 deaths, three involving that drug alone, and 13 involving meth and opioids.
Additionally, at least 16 deaths involved other or unknown drugs, the statistics show.
New Hampshire’s number of fatal overdoses skyrocketed starting in 2013 and 2014 as part of a nationwide epidemic. Fatal overdoses in the Granite State peaked in 2017, with a confirmed total of 490. These numbers dropped two years in a row in 2018 and 2019, with 471 and 415 confirmed drug deaths, respectively.
So far, 416 deaths in 2020 have been confirmed to have been caused by drugs, and two are still pending toxicology testing.
The Doorway — a referral hub for people to get help with substance use disorders — is at 24 Railroad St. in Keene and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.