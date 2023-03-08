Budget proposal: $886,395, up $57,383, or 6.9 percent, from the $829,012 budget voters approved last year. The operating budget is split across several articles.
Other warrant articles: Whether to raise $20,000 to be added to the Fire Department Equipment Fund.
Voters will also be asked to consider raising $10,000 for the Property Revaluation Expendable Trust Fund and $15,000 for the Highway Vehicle and Equipment Fund.
A petitioned warrant article seeks to increase existing veterans tax credits and adopt new ones. If approved, this would change the town’s veterans tax credit from $200 per year to $750 and would also increase the surviving spouse tax credit from $1,400 to $1,500 per year. The article also asks voters to consider whether to adopt other tax credits such as an all-veterans credit, and a pair of disability-related credits.
Contested races: Lloyd Condon (incumbent), Kimberly Demasco and Lisa Traeger are competing for two seats on the planning board for three-year terms.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Hall.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall.
What do you think are some of the biggest topics to be voted on in March in your town or school district?
