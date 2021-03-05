SULLIVAN — Many towns and school districts across the region will hold their annual meetings next week. Here's a look at Sullivan's warrant:
Budget proposal: $793,278. This figure — split across several warrant articles — includes funding for general municipal operations, highway operations, public safety, the library, and health and welfare.
Warrant articles include:
*Whether to add regulations for junk yards to the town's community planning ordinance, including a requirement for the sites to be licensed by the selectboard annually.
*Appropriating $102,906 for the town's public safety department.
*Appropriating $24,940 for the town's Culture, Recreation and Conservation Commission.
Contested races: The town clerk was not reachable for this information.
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at town hall.
Town meeting: Wednesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Sullivan Congregational Church.