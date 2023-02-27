GILSUM — In just a few weeks, residents will decide on a variety of warrant articles, including whether to approve a $708,834 budget and several others that would raise money for various expendable trust funds.
Here's a look at Gilsum's warrant:
Budget: This year’s budget proposal is up $85,845, or about 13.7 percent, from the $622,989 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles: Whether to raise and appropriate $60,000 for a trust fund for fire department vehicles.
To see if the town will vote to raise $75,000 to be added to the Vessel Rock Road Culverts capital reserve fund.
Voters will also be asked to consider an article that requests $50,000 be raised and added to a capital reserve fund for repaving town roads.
A pair of articles, each calling for $20,000 to be raised, would go toward a highway truck fund and a highway heavy equipment fund.
Contested races: Victoria Ayer (incumbent) and Sally Struble are running for a three-year term on the board of selectmen.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, 1 to 7 p.m., at the community center.
Town meeting: Wednesday, March 15, 7 p.m., at the community center.
