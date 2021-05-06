If you are a subscriber and have an account on our site, please log in. If you do not have an account, please consider subscribing by first creating an account and then purchasing a subscription. By doing so, you are supporting local journalism and an informed community.
You have reached your 30-day limit of free access to SentinelSource.com, The Keene Sentinel’s website. If you would like to read two more articles for free at this time, please register for an account by clicking the “sign up” button below.
We hope you find The Sentinel’s coverage of the Monadnock Region valuable. We rely on our subscribers to bring you strong local journalism and hope you will consider supporting our work by taking advantage of this special subscription offer here.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You are accessing your last free article for these last 30 days on SentinelSource.com, The Keene Sentinel’s website. We hope you find The Sentinel’s coverage of the Monadnock Region valuable. We rely on our subscribers to bring you strong local journalism and hope you will consider supporting our work by taking advantage of this special subscription offer here.
Mayor George Hansel puts on his mask as George Iselin, 7, enters his office at City Hall during his day as Keene’s kid mayor on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Mayor George Hansel introduces George Iselin, 7, during the City Council agenda review meeting on Zoom before continuing with their tour around Keene on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Left, Dave Whaley and his grandson George Iselin, 7, accept a proclamation from Mayor George Hansel declaring George Iselin Day during the boy's day as kid mayor on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
George Iselin, 7, bangs Mayor George Hansel’s gavel in the council chambers at City Hall during his day as Keene’s kid mayor on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Left, Mayor George Hansel walks through Keene’s Central Square with George Iselin, 7, and his grandfather Dave Whaley on their way to The Keene Sentinel on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Left, Dave Whaley and his grandson George Iselin, 7, walk down West Street with Mayor George Hansel on their way to The Keene Sentinel on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel, shows Kid Mayor George Iselin, 7, a paper fresh from the printing press during George's tour of the city on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Kid Mayor George Iselin, 7, gets a private tour of the printing press at The Sentinel with President and COO Terrence Williams on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
George Iselin, 7, takes an up-close look at the printing press at The Sentinel during his day as kid mayor on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Mayor George Hansel enters Keene's central fire station with Kid Mayor George Iselin, 7, and his grandfather Dave Whaley on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Firefighter Patrick Fuller welcomes Kid Mayor George Iselin, 7, to Keene's central fire station Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Firefighter Randy Beaton shuts the door on Engine 1 so Kid Mayor George Iselin, 7, can sit in the front seat during his tour around Keene on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
George Iselin, 7, sits in the front seat of Tanker 1 at Keene's central fire station during his day as kid mayor on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Mayor George Hansel watches George Iselin, 7, play in the front seat of Tanker 1 at Keene's central fire station on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Keene Fire Lt. Dan Nowill helps Kid Mayor George Iselin, 7, down from the ladder on Ladder 1 at Keene's central fire station Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Mayor George Hansel shakes Kid Mayor George Iselin’s hand at the end of their tour around Keene on Thursday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Iselin’s family won him the kid mayor title earlier this year in an auction at Trinity Christian School in Keene, where he is in 1st grade, according to his mother, Brenna Iselin. (George's sister, Elodie, 5, also attends Trinity Christian School.)
“We wanted to really support the school because [it] has been amazing all year long,” she said.
On Thursday morning, Hansel led the kid mayor on a tour of municipal facilities that included stops at the wastewater treatment plant on Airport Road, the police department, the public works department, City Hall and the fire department. They also visited The Sentinel’s offices on West Street to watch the printing press run.
And in a proclamation to the City Council Thursday night, Hansel declared the day “George Iselin Day” in Keene.
Noting that events like Keene’s annual Public Works Day have been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hansel said the tour was a great chance to showcase municipal staff.
“It was a really rewarding experience for me just being George’s tour guide for the day,” he said. “I’m very, very proud of our city employees. They just work incredibly hard and a lot of the time, it is behind the scenes.”
George said his favorite visit was to the fire station, where Lt. Dan Nowill and Firefighter/EMT Randy Beaton helped him climb into each of the department’s vehicles and even atop its ladder truck.
That stop was particularly meaningful, according to Iselin’s grandfather, Dave Whaley, who joined the group Thursday, because the Iselin family had become close with the fire department while George’s younger brother, Henry, was battling leukemia for multiple years. Members of Keene’s police and fire departments attended Henry’s wake after he died in November, Whaley said.
“The fire department was extremely generous,” he said, explaining that firefighters had given all three Iselin kids their own monogrammed uniforms last year.
Brenna Iselin, a teacher at Symonds School in Keene, said it was important that George have a day in the spotlight, since Henry received much of the family’s attention before his death.
By all accounts, George was an attentive and passionate kid mayor, engaging with city staff during his tour of the various facilities Thursday.
Hansel said he will consider continuing the Kid Mayor for a Day program in future years and possibly widen its eligibility to more children in the city, adding that he hopes George will share what he learned Thursday with his friends. He is scheduled to tell his classmates about his day as kid mayor in a presentation next week, George said.
In fact, Thursday wasn’t the kid mayor’s first brush with the real mayor. The two met each other when Hansel visited the Cheshire Children’s Museum as a mayoral candidate in 2019, according to Brenna Iselin.
“George is a very social, personable kid,” she said. “He just walked right up and shook [Hansel’s] hand.”
A future politician, perhaps? Hansel isn’t ready to rule it out.
“I think George shows interest in a lot of different areas in the city,” he said. “He may be ready to step up into public service at some point.”
George — who isn’t eligible to become mayor until he can vote — quickly dismissed the notion that he’s gunning for the top job after his tour Thursday.