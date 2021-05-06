20210507_LOC_KIDMAYOR_

George Iselin, 7, bangs Mayor George Hansel’s gavel in the council chambers at City Hall during his day as Keene’s kid mayor on Thursday. 

Keene's mayor — a guy named George — was busy preparing his remarks Thursday afternoon for the City Council meeting that night.

The only problem? The 7 p.m. meeting was around when he usually goes to bed.

Rather than Mayor George Hansel, the mayor in question Thursday was George Iselin, 7, who served as the city’s inaugural kid mayor for the day and wanted to thank officials for that opportunity.

Iselin’s family won him the kid mayor title earlier this year in an auction at Trinity Christian School in Keene, where he is in 1st grade, according to his mother, Brenna Iselin. (George's sister, Elodie, 5, also attends Trinity Christian School.)

“We wanted to really support the school because [it] has been amazing all year long,” she said.

On Thursday morning, Hansel led the kid mayor on a tour of municipal facilities that included stops at the wastewater treatment plant on Airport Road, the police department, the public works department, City Hall and the fire department. They also visited The Sentinel’s offices on West Street to watch the printing press run.

And in a proclamation to the City Council Thursday night, Hansel declared the day “George Iselin Day” in Keene.

Noting that events like Keene’s annual Public Works Day have been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hansel said the tour was a great chance to showcase municipal staff.

“It was a really rewarding experience for me just being George’s tour guide for the day,” he said. “I’m very, very proud of our city employees. They just work incredibly hard and a lot of the time, it is behind the scenes.”

George said his favorite visit was to the fire station, where Lt. Dan Nowill and Firefighter/EMT Randy Beaton helped him climb into each of the department’s vehicles and even atop its ladder truck.

That stop was particularly meaningful, according to Iselin’s grandfather, Dave Whaley, who joined the group Thursday, because the Iselin family had become close with the fire department while George’s younger brother, Henry, was battling leukemia for multiple years. Members of Keene’s police and fire departments attended Henry’s wake after he died in November, Whaley said.

“The fire department was extremely generous,” he said, explaining that firefighters had given all three Iselin kids their own monogrammed uniforms last year.

Brenna Iselin, a teacher at Symonds School in Keene, said it was important that George have a day in the spotlight, since Henry received much of the family’s attention before his death.

By all accounts, George was an attentive and passionate kid mayor, engaging with city staff during his tour of the various facilities Thursday.

Hansel said he will consider continuing the Kid Mayor for a Day program in future years and possibly widen its eligibility to more children in the city, adding that he hopes George will share what he learned Thursday with his friends. He is scheduled to tell his classmates about his day as kid mayor in a presentation next week, George said.

In fact, Thursday wasn’t the kid mayor’s first brush with the real mayor. The two met each other when Hansel visited the Cheshire Children’s Museum as a mayoral candidate in 2019, according to Brenna Iselin.

“George is a very social, personable kid,” she said. “He just walked right up and shook [Hansel’s] hand.”

A future politician, perhaps? Hansel isn’t ready to rule it out.

“I think George shows interest in a lot of different areas in the city,” he said. “He may be ready to step up into public service at some point.”

George — who isn’t eligible to become mayor until he can vote — quickly dismissed the notion that he’s gunning for the top job after his tour Thursday.

He’d rather be a firefighter, he said.

