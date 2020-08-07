Students in Keene will return to school with a mix of in-person and remote classes, but they'll do so 10 days later than planned.
Meanwhile, students in Marlow and Westmoreland will begin the school year on Aug. 31, as previously scheduled, but will start the term with fully remote classes until their school boards vote on a hybrid model they believe works for those districts.
And by the end of a nearly seven-hour meeting Thursday night of the boards of all seven member districts of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, three of the remaining districts — Chesterfield, Marlborough and Nelson — chose to delay their final decision on school reopening.
The Harrisville School Board voted to follow the SAU 29 comprehensive opening plan, which the Keene board also approved, and which calls for students to be split into two groups, with half attending in-person classes on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half in school on Tuesdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, all students will learn remotely while schools undergo a deep cleaning, according to the plan.
All of these decisions came after Superintendent Robert Malay delivered a roughly five-hour presentation of the SAU 29 Comprehensive Reopening Plan, a 29-page document released Monday, interspersed with questions from members of all seven school boards. The meeting, held in the Keene Middle School auditorium, drew an in-person crowd of about 75 people, who were seated at least six feet away from each other. Another 600 or so people tuned in to to watch the meeting streamed via Zoom, on the SAU 29 website and on Facebook.
"It’s a difficult decision," Malay told board members near the beginning of his presentation. "I get that. School districts all across our region, all across the state, all across the country and all across the world are struggling with what it’s going to look like. We know that there’s never going to be a one-size-fits-all approach for whatever any school or district does. So we do our best to serve our people and our communities to the fullest that we are able to do that."
Public schools statewide transitioned to remote learning in mid-March due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and remained that way through the end of the school year. After Gov. Chris Sununu released the state’s reopening guidance on July 14, largely leaving final decisions up to individual school districts, public schools throughout the Monadnock Region have been working toward finalizing their reopening plans.
The Keene board's decision to delay the start of the school year came after some board members voiced concerns about whether or not the school buildings, and specifically ventilation systems, would be ready for the scheduled Aug. 31 start date, and whether the district and the Keene teachers union would have enough time to negotiate the details of implementing the SAU 29 plan.
Other board members, though, said they were unsure about making such a big decision without more time to think about it.
"I know it seems rash to people, but any additional time that we wait, we’re just putting more pressure on everyone," board member Rebecca Lancaster said.
Several Keene teachers and school nurses who spoke during the 30-minute public comment section of the meeting also urged the board to delay the start of the school year.
"We need time. If we vote on it tonight, then we’re going to be voting on a plan that is putting us in danger," William Gillard, Keene High School math teacher and president of the Keene Education Association, said. "Why? Because people have not had enough time to digest the plan."
Before Keene ultimately voted 7-1 to approve the calendar change, Malay said district administrators would be grateful for the extra time, too.
"Time is always the biggest obstacle to overcome. Whenever we get a gift of time, that is certainly welcomed and cherished," he said. "... It will absolutely go a long ways to make us have a much better plan. There’s no question about that."
Along with Keene's altered school calendar, which means the school year will end on June 23, 2021, instead of June 15, the biggest change to come out of the marathon meeting dealt with how SAU 29 will provide a remote learning option for families who do not feel comfortable sending their children back to any in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like several other local school districts, SAU 29 was planning to direct families seeking a remote option to the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, an Exeter-based nonprofit online school. But VLACS, which had already begun to put students on wait lists for fall classes, informed school administrators Thursday afternoon that it would not be able to provide an online education to all New Hampshire students who want it, Malay said during the meeting.
"VLACS is unable to do it because there’s a massive movement from families all across the state," he said. "They don’t have the capacity to provide it."
So, SAU 29 will use its own staff to offer a fully remote option for local families, Malay added. The details of that plan are still in the works, since SAU 29 leaders only got the news about VLACS earlier on Thursday, but the process will begin with families receiving "letters of intent" to inform administrators whether they will send their children to school or opt for remote learning.
Those letters will start going out in the next few days, Malay said, and SAU 29 officials will use the responses to determine staffing needs for remote learning.
Board members and even Gillard, Keene union president, welcomed this news at the meeting.
“I’m very happy with this development," Lancaster, the Keene board member, said. "I think it gives much better options to our high-risk families, and teachers and staff."
Gillard added that he believes "we can create a win-win situation between the unions and the school district finding groups of teachers who would be the remote teachers and groups of teachers that would be the in-school teachers."
After the Keene board voted to change the calendar, it also voted 7-1 to approve the SAU 29 comprehensive plan, which calls for the hybrid model. The Harrisville School Board was the first to act Thursday night, and approved the plan as presented around 9:45 p.m., about two hours before the rest of the boards voted. Here's what other SAU 29 districts chose:
Marlow
The Marlow School Board voted 3-0 to begin the school year as scheduled, with an Aug. 24 start date for teachers and Aug. 31 as students' first day of school. Marlow students will begin the year fully remote for two weeks, or until the board approves a modified version of the SAU 29 hybrid plan.
"I appreciate all of the time that went into the plan," board member Karin Asseng said. "There’s a lot of things I do like about it, but some things that don’t work that well, specifically for our small district."
Westmoreland
Westmoreland students and teachers also will begin the year remotely, pending board approval of a different hybrid plan. The board voted 3-0 to begin the year as scheduled, and students could begin the year following a hybrid model if the board votes on one it prefers before Aug. 31, board member Dean Priebe said.
Marlborough
The Marlborough School Board will meet again by next Wednesday, Aug. 12, to review and vote on a modified version of the SAU comprehensive reopening plan. Board Chairman Jeffrey Miller said he wants the board to take a closer look at the decision-making model the SAU 29 plan uses to determine when it would be safe to return to fully in-person classes or when a potential spike in COVID-19 cases would force schools to return to fully remote instruction.
"Thank you for the 95 percent that I love in this plan," Miller said. "We’ll iron out the other five percent."
Chesterfield
The Chesterfield School Board voted 4-1 against the SAU 29 plan.
"I desperately would love the children to be back in school, however if they’re going to go back to school in any way, hybrid or otherwise, I think that they deserve a full and adequate education, and I don’t think the plan that sits on the table provides that with only two instructional days," board member Genienne Hockensmith said.
Ege Cordell, board chairwoman, told fellow board members, "We will need to meet shortly," but did not specify a date and time for their next meeting.
Nelson
The Nelson School Board also delayed its decision on school reopening to allow board members more time to review the SAU 29 plan.
"I think it would be good to have a moment to discuss this," board member Eric Marean said.
At the meeting Thursday night, the Nelson School Board did not set a date and time for its next meeting.
A recording of the full SAU 29 board meeting is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SAU29.