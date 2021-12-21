Construction on a large infrastructure project in downtown Keene is scheduled to start in mid-2023 and wrap up two years later, according to the city’s top public works official.
The estimated $7.4 million overhaul would include sewer and stormwater upgrades, broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements, among a host of other efforts, Public Works Director Kurt Blomquist told city councilors recently.
That work is needed to prevent structural failures that would otherwise be costly for area residents and businesses, he told the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee earlier this month. Many of the downtown systems were built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Blomquist said, with only limited upgrades since then.
“I think the infrastructure has served the community very well and has certainly lasted beyond its useful life,” he said. “But we are at a point where … we’re starting to have problems — in some cases, significant problems — that need to be addressed for the next 100 years of excitement in our downtown.”
As part of the infrastructure overhaul, which is part of Keene’s existing Capital Improvement Program, city officials will also consider reconfiguring the downtown area to better serve pedestrians and bicyclists and to provide more space for public gatherings, according to Blomquist.
The city is now looking for a consultant on the project, with design work slated to kick off early next year, he told the FOP Committee. Blomquist said officials hope to have a preliminary outline in place by the end of 2022.
A large portion of the infrastructure work will focus on replacing sewer and other underground utilities, including those dealing with water and electricity, he said. That includes widening stormwater lines to reduce the frequency and severity of flooding after heavy rain, such as the issues that plagued Keene and other area towns this past summer, Blomquist said in an interview Tuesday.
The downtown project will also expand broadband access for both individual users and city-wide systems that could move online, like streetlights and parking, he told city councilors. And it will involve replacing old utility hookups for businesses and apartments, many of which Blomquist said were built a century ago and have begun to fail.
“Property owners are starting to have to deal with it, and it’s only going to get worse,” he said before the FOP Committee.
After stemming from conversations in 2017 and 2018 about a possible retooling of downtown Keene, Blomquist said Tuesday city officials opted for the infrastructure upgrades after hearing objections to a wider overhaul of the area.
But the project will incorporate some ideas from the reconfiguration debate, he said, including plans to improve crossings for pedestrians and cyclists using the Cheshire and Ashuelot recreational rail trails — both of which feed into downtown.
The last significant Main Street redesign, in 1988, when the city added a median as well as trees and flower beds, focused mainly on optimizing the area for retail, according to Blomquist.
With more live entertainment and other public events in downtown Keene now, in addition to restaurants that want to offer outdoor seating, he said the upcoming project aims to create more space for those activities. That includes widening sidewalks and improving drainage at Railroad Square so it can host large gatherings and outdoor dining.
“The way it’s configured right now doesn’t make it easy to close off areas to be able to move traffic or people around,” he said of downtown.
The last stages of the overhaul — which will involve tearing up large portions of Central Square and Main Street, as well as side streets, such as Gilbo Avenue and Water Street — will be a full repaving of the area, Blomquist told city councilors.
Local merchants, concerned that the work will disrupt their business activities, have voiced concerns, he told The Sentinel on Tuesday. To minimize those disruptions, Blomquist said city officials have discussed working on one side of Main Street at a time, also noting that the road is an important conduit for emergency responders.
“A lot of that’s going to get fleshed out as we move through the design,” he said. “Certainly, we’re always sensitive to how do we best reduce the impact on businesses."
Construction will likely be done in separate phases, according to a timeline Blomquist presented to the FOP Committee, with excavation work on Central Square scheduled to start in spring 2023.
That would be followed by upgrades to upper Main Street and other roads, including Roxbury and West streets, beginning the following April. The project’s final phase, according to the draft timeline, would involve work on Main Street — from Gilbo Avenue to Water Street — between April and October 2025.
“It is an aggressive schedule for a project of this size, particularly a project that’s going to have lots of community interest,” Blomquist said.
Keene could receive a $300,000 grant from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services as well as a low-interest loan for the stormwater and wastewater upgrades, which are estimated to cost $900,000, he told city councilors.
Blomquist said the city will also seek federal money to support the infrastructure overhaul. Those requests, he said, depend on having a detailed outline of the project.
“We really need to get through this design phase … so that we can be more effective and more efficient in getting grant funds,” he said.