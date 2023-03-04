SWANZEY — Residents will vote on a $7.4 million operating budget and the rest of the annual town-meeting warrant this month.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $7,425,000. That’s up $508,685, or about 7 percent, from the $6,916,315 budget voters approved last year. Town Administrator Michael Branley previously told The Sentinel that drivers for the increase include higher costs in electricity, heating and asphalt. Another cause, he added, is the addition of a land-use and zoning-coordinator position. The default budget, which goes into effect if voters reject the article at the polls, is $6,864,706.
Other warrant articles: Whether to raise $300,000 for the Fire Stations Capital Reserve Fund, with half coming from taxes and the remaining $150,000 from undesignated fund balance. Selectman Sylvester Karasinski explained at the town’s deliberative session last month that the money could be used to improve the town’s existing fire stations or save toward a new one to be built at 321 Old Homestead Highway.
To see if the town will vote to raise $590,000 through taxes for funds dedicated to road reconstruction and cemetery/highway improvements.
Another article calls for $265,976 to be raised through taxes to be allocated to bridge funds, and another seeks $272,000 — raised through taxes — for various expendable trust funds and capital reserve accounts.
Whether to amend the town’s solar tax exemption to remove the maximum dollar amount on the policy, which Swanzey voters adopted in 2019. The tax exemption can benefit property owners who own land equipped with solar energy systems and would be equal in amount to 100 percent of the assessed value of qualifying solar equipment. The existing policy has a cap of $35,000.
Contested races: Bill Hutwelker (incumbent) and Michael York are running for a three-year term on the selectboard.
Adam Mulhearn (incumbent), Bryan Rudgers (incumbent) and Lisa Thorne are vying for two seats on the zoning board of adjustment for a three-year term.
Voting: Tuesday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the gymnasium of Monadnock Regional Middle/High School. Since Swanzey follows an official-ballot format for town meeting, residents vote all proposals up or down at the polls.
What do you think are some of the biggest topics to be voted on in March in your town or school district? Just fill out our short community input form athttps://bit.ly/40U1CPy
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.