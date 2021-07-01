CONCORD — A long-running plan to replace the Route 119 bridges linking Hinsdale and Brattleboro moved another step forward Wednesday, with the N.H. Executive Council's approval of a $61 million contract for the project.
Reed & Reed General Contractors of Woolwich, Maine, will replace the aging Anna Hunt Marsh and Charles Dana bridges, according to the agenda for Wednesday's Executive Council meeting. The company outbid two others for the project, said N.H. Rep. Michael Abbott, D-Hinsdale.
Meagan Rose, the executive assistant to the Executive Council, said the council voted unanimously to approve the contract. The full cost of the project is $61,170,536, according to the agenda.
The N.H. Department of Transportation's narrative of the project, available online, describes the current bridges as "functionally obsolete and structurally-deficient." The narrative also notes that the bridges — which were built in 1920 and rehabilitated as recently as 2003 — are too narrow to safely accommodate trucks passing each other.
According to the contract, a new bridge will be built slightly downstream from where the current bridges are.
Federal funding will cover 86 percent of project costs. Of the remaining 14 percent, New Hampshire will fund 83 percent, and Vermont 17 percent, said Abbott.
At the end of last year, the project was estimated to cost closer to $50 million. However, the rising cost of steel and concrete, in tandem with difficulty finding labor, increased the price, Abbott said.
Reed & Reed recently completed a bridge near Bellows Falls, and so already has subcontractors in the area, according to Abbott, who said construction is expected to begin in August or September.
The new bridge is anticipated to open to traffic starting in October 2023, Abbott said. According to the contract, the project's final completion date is Oct. 25, 2024. The old bridges will be revamped for pedestrians and cyclists.
"This will be a culmination of a lot of peoples' work," Abbott said. "I think a lot of people will be extremely happy when they see the finished product."