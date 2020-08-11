N.H. Executive Council candidate Emmett Soldati has been endorsed by 603 Forward, a statewide organization that works with young people interested in politics.
On Friday, the nonprofit organization announced that it is backing the Somersworth resident, according to a news release his campaign issued Monday. Soldati is running to represent the council's second district, a long but narrow area that stretches from the Seacoast to the Vermont border.
“603 Forward is excited to support Emmett Soldati for NH for Executive Council District 2," Doug Marino, advocacy and engagement director for 603 Forward, said in the news release. "Emmett is a community leader who will work to make New Hampshire a more just and equitable place.”
603 Forward joins two other nonprofit organizations in endorsing Soldati — Run for Something and the New Hampshire Progressive Coalition — according to the release.
He is one of six Democrats running for Executive Council District 2, which covers Keene and several other local communities. Also in the race are Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Jay Surdukowski of Concord, Craig Thompson of Harrisville and Cinde Warmington of Concord.
Running on the Republican side during the Sept. 8 state primaries are Jim Beard of Lempster and Stewart I. Levenson of Hopkinton. Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed a declaration of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as a third-party candidate.
New Hampshire’s five executive councilors are elected every two years, with responsibilities that include overseeing the receipt and spending of state and federal funds; managing the state’s 10-year highway plan; approving appointments; and considering pardon requests.
Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, currently represents the council’s second district but is not seeking another term as he runs for governor.