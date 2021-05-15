STODDARD — Residents will vote on the remainder of Stoddard’s warrant Tuesday, after choosing the town’s elected officials earlier this week.
Stoddard’s annual town meeting will be held in person in James Faulkner Elementary School’s community room at 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at Stoddard’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $585,514, up $159,751, or 37.5 percent, from the $425,763 budget voters approved last year. Additional information on the increase between the two budget figures wasn’t immediately available Friday.
Other warrant articles:
Whether to raise $230,000 for a new fire vehicle, with $180,000 to be paid for through a five-year bond. The vehicle’s down payment of $50,000 would be taken out of the fire rescue vehicle capital reserve fund, while the first year’s bond payment of $40,000 would come from taxation. A two-thirds majority is required for this article to pass.
Whether to raise $265,600 for winter and summer maintenance, emergencies and planned repairs of town roads and bridges.
Elections:
The following town officials were elected without contest Tuesday: Christopher Madden, for a three-year term on the selectboard; Daniel Eaton, for a one-year term as moderator; Patricia Putnam, for a three-year term as treasurer; David Lesser, for a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds; Richard Nicoletti, for a two-year term as trustee of the trust funds; Donall Healy, for a three-year term as library trustee; Beatrice Record, for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist; Joyce Healy, for a three-year term as supervisor of the checklist; Kaitlyn Hayes, for a one-year term as supervisor of the checklist; Karen Bell, for a three-year term as cemetery commission trustee; Bruce Bell, for a one-year term as cemetery commission trustee.
George Davenport was the top recipient of write-in votes for a three-year term on the planning board that drew no candidates, receiving six votes.
For a two-year term on the cemetery commission, which also saw no candidates, six people tied with one write-in vote apiece: Harry Power, Dale Smith, Nicholas Dionne, Stephanie Dionne, Mary Angell and Pat Clark.