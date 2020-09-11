The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced that 56 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
Ten are known to live in Hillsborough County. None were identified as living in Cheshire or Sullivan counties, though the county of residence was still being determined for one new case as of Thursday afternoon.
In all, 7,573 Granite Staters have tested positive to date, 272 of whom were still considered actively infected as of Thursday.
The department also announced one new death related to COVID-19, that of a Hillsborough County woman age 60 or older.
The state has attributed 434 deaths to the disease since the pandemic began.
The state department lists Cheshire County as having nine known, active cases as of Thursday.