The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced that 48 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total this year to 7,620.
None of the new cases were known to be in Cheshire or Sullivan counties, though the county of residence was still being determined for one person. Three were in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
The state did not announce any new COVID-19-related deaths Friday. So far, the deaths of 434 Granite Staters have been attributed to the disease.
As of Friday, 316 people in the state were considered to be actively infected.
— Sentinel staff