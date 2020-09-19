New Hampshire health officials announced 48 more COVID-19 cases Friday, but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The county of residence of four of the newly reported positives was still being determined. None of the other 44 were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County, and four were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 7,861 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered. The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has reported 438 deaths attributed to the virus.
As of Friday morning, seven people were in hospitals, of the 725 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
A total of 306 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. That number includes two for which the community of residence was unknown, and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Keene and Winchester.
The average daily number of tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Thursday was 3,799, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.