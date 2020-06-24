The deaths of four more Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Tuesday, along with 15 more confirmed cases of the viral disease.
The four people — three men and a woman — were all residents of Hillsborough County who were at least 60. Their deaths bring New Hampshire’s total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 343.
None of the 15 new positives were from Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Four were from residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. As of Tuesday, current cases were listed locally in Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich and Rindge — each with one to four cases — and in Peterborough, with five.
So far, the state has reported 5,571 positive tests for COVID-19. Of those, 558 people have been hospitalized, and 4,316 people have recovered.