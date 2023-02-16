WINCHESTER — Residents will vote on this year’s town warrant at the polls in March, including whether to hire a company to manage video livestreaming of town meetings to provide transparency and accountability to citizens and taxpayers.
Here’s a look at Winchester’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $4,404,127, up 13.7 percent, or $533,138, from the current year. If the budget proposal fails, the default budget of $4,150,895 would go into effect.
The increase stems largely from rising costs across multiple line items in the operating budget, Selectboard Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard said. These range from an additional $100,000 for utilities such as fuel and electricity, to $70,000 associated with the five-year lease-to-purchase agreement for the town’s new ambulance that voters approved last year.
“Overall, our goal with this budget was to try and balance some needs of the community and the rising costs of living,” Picard said in a text to The Sentinel in early February.
Hot topics: Whether to approve $4,000 for livestreaming and video recording of public board and committee meetings. Picard said during Winchester’s deliberative session on Feb. 4 that the $4,000 is an estimate based on quotes, and the town would return any unused funds to taxpayers.
Voters will also be asked to authorize the selectboard to enter into a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement for a 2024 Freightliner M2106 dump truck, for a total cost of $191,493. The article includes a non-appropriation clause, which allows termination of the contract if the town does not budget funds for it.
Other warrant articles: To see if voters will allocate $40,000 to support year-long youth activities with ACCESS, a program that provides students in the Winchester School District with after-school programming and summer camps (article submitted by petition); will designate $10,000 for the Beach Ramp Capital Reserve Fund for the purpose of installing a ramp at the town beach; whether to amend the language in the Winchester Zoning Ordinance for the Aquifer Protection District, which was adopted in 2004; and if the town should repeal the Aquifer Protection District entirely.
Contested races: Two candidates are vying for a three-year term on the budget committee: Michelle Dwight and former budget committee member Nathan Holmy.
Additionally, there is a contested race for a three-year term on the planning board between Jeannine Hadid and Jack Marsh Jr.
Voters can also choose between Stanley F. Plifka Jr. or Jennifer Rhodes for a one-year term as a cemetery trustee.
Voting: Since Winchester follows an official-ballot town meeting format, voters will elect officers and consider the entire warrant at the polls on Tuesday, March 14, at Winchester School, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
