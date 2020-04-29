Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that the state will allocate funding to help homeless shelters meet what he described as an increasing demand for services during the COVID-19 crisis.
The state will provide $3 million to support shelters, their workers and organizations that work to find people long-term housing.
Sununu said the money will come from the state's $1.25 billion allocation from the CARES Act, the federal relief program passed in response to the outbreak.
"Individuals experiencing homelessness, they are very vulnerable citizens when it comes to potential outbreaks," Sununu said during a news conference Wednesday. "They rely on the support of caring and dependable and supportive front-line workers, which is why we are providing assistance to those front-line workers."
Sununu said the funds will cover eight weeks of stipends for direct-care staff members at organizations that work with people experiencing homelessness. Additional funding will go directly to shelters to pay for increasing costs related to the outbreak and to community agencies that work with the homeless to find them long-term residences.
Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, said during Wednesday's news conference that no more than five "unsheltered" people had tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. She said that others have been quarantined after close contact with someone who tested positive.