New Hampshire’s health department on Wednesday announced that 360 more people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health and Human Services also announced another 10 deaths due to COVID-19 — but said six of those deaths occurred before March and were only recently confirmed as related to the disease.
The people who died were residents of Grafton, Hillsborough, Rockingham and Merrimack counties. Three were under age 60.
In all, the state has confirmed 1,228 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, out of the more than 81,000 people who have tested positive.
Wednesday’s new cases included at least 23 from Cheshire County, at least five from Sullivan County and at least 60 from Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
As of Wednesday, 70 people were hospitalized, and 2,590 cases were considered active.