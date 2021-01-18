SWANZEY — Gomarlo’s Shop ‘n’ Save sold a winning Powerball ticket from Saturday night's drawing valued at $2 million.
The store learned Sunday that one of the tickets sold there was a big winner, Willy Gomarlo, who works at the family-owned market, said Monday morning.
He said he doesn't remember the market ever selling a ticket that turned out to be this big of a winner before. While Gomarlo said he does not know who purchased the winning ticket, he did say there's a good chance it's one of the market's regular customers.
"I'm happy for whoever it is," he said. "I hope it went to the right person, someone that actually needed it."
There were no winners of the top Powerball prize Saturday night, with the numbers 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, Powerball 2 and the Power Play 3x. The Gomarlo's winner matched the five numbers and the Power Play to win the $2 million prize. The next chance to win the jackpot, which has grown to an estimated $730 million, is Wednesday.
Gomarlo said whenever lottery jackpots reach into the hundreds of millions, as they have been lately, sales at the market tend to go up along with it.
"Whenever any of the jackpots get this high, we have a lot of gamblers around, and they double up on their tickets," he said.
The store will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.