Twenty-six residents and nine staff members at Keene Center have recovered from COVID-19 amid an outbreak at the Court Street nursing home, an official said Thursday.
Of those, six employees have returned to work, according to Lori Mayer, a spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes.
No new cases or deaths related to the outbreak have been reported since Tuesday.
Since the outbreak began in late December, a total of 59 residents and 24 employees have been infected, Mayer said. The deaths of three residents have been attributed to the outbreak to date.
Keene Center has about 80 residents and 115 staff members.