New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 252 more positive tests for COVID-19 but no additional deaths attributed to the virus.
The newly reported positives include 30 in Cheshire County, three in Sullivan County, 36 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 15 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 73,665 people have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly under 95 percent (69,628 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Just under four percent (2,883 people) have active infections whereas the deaths of slightly under two percent (1,154 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 145 in Cheshire County, 62 in Sullivan County, 371 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 83 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 6.1 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Monday morning, 109 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.