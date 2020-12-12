JAFFREY — The authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Jaffrey Saturday morning, the N.H. Attorney General's office said.
Jake Seaburg, 23, died of a stab wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide, according to an autopsy conducted Saturday by the N.H. Medical Examiner's Office, the AG's office said in a news release Saturday night. Seaburg was stabbed during an incident at a home on Peterborough Street, the release said.
"All relevant parties to the incident have been identified, and there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public," the AG's office said.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said shortly before 2 p.m. that authorities had not taken anyone into custody in connection with the death. He declined to say whether police had any suspects.
Jaffrey police said in a Facebook post that the victim was from Acton, Mass.
"We will release further information when possible but we wanted our citizens to know that they are safe and a full investigation is underway," said the post, which was signed by Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg.
The AG's office said more information will be released as it becomes available and that the incident is under "active investigation."