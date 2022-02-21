BRATTLEBORO — Twenty-one dogs, including puppies, are being cared for at the Windham County Humane Society in Brattleboro and by the organization’s rescue partners after the animals were removed from an area property last week.
The hounds, all underweight, were living outdoors, tethered to doghouses lacking winterization, and with no food or drinkable water, according to information provided by the Humane Society.
Animal control officers and Vermont State Police who arrived at the scene Feb. 15 saw that the dogs’ water bowls were frozen, according to a news release issued Friday from WCHS. The organization’s veterinarian, Dr. Sue Kelly, observed some of the dogs licking ice and eating frozen feces, the release said.
Several dogs had wounds on their heads, legs and sides, as well as patchy or missing fur, according to a WCHS. The staff spent all day Thursday caring for the dogs.
Maya Richmond, WCHS executive director, said the dogs will be cleared for adoption once they have gained weight and have been spayed or neutered. “I am not sure when the dogs will be cleared for adoption,” Richmond said in an email Sunday, “but we will be adopting them into loving homes as soon as possible.”
The WCHS is seeking donations to defray the costs of the dogs’ veterinary care and housing, which is estimated to reach at least $21,000. Donation checks can be mailed to WCHS: 21 Dogs, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, Vt., 05302.
It is legal in Vermont to keep dogs outside, but certain shelter, food and tethering requirements need to be met under state law.