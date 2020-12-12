A downtown bar and restaurant that closed earlier in the week because a staff member felt ill reopened Saturday after that employee tested negative for COVID-19, its owners said.
Twenty One Bar & Grill proactively closed Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" to give time for all 16 staff members to get tested for the viral respiratory illness, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. Owners Matt and Beth Wood said Saturday they had enough employees who tested negative for COVID-19 to reopen that morning.
No employees have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Saturday night, they said, and no employees will be able to return to work until they test negative.