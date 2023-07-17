The renovation of Keene's 21 Bar and Grill started with just a small idea for adding a new backsplash behind the bar, but soon opened the door for many redesigns, co-owner Beth Woods said Monday.
21 Bar and Grill reopened on 21 Roxbury St. Thursday after being closed for four weeks for a complete makeover.
Beth said last Saturday was the most business the restaurant had ever seen in her three year co-ownership with husband Mathew.
“We pretty much got rid of everything in our front of house dining room area,” Beth said.
During the redesign, the owners renovated the floors, replaced the hardtop of the bar, added new light fixtures and removed two tables that were not levelled with the rest of the restaurant.
The work was done with the help of Eric Clark, who owns Evolution Builders, a contracting company in Keene.
Clark presented Beth and Mathew a black and gold stone to be used as a backsplash for the bar, which inspired them to undertake the rest of the refurbishing, including placing a brand new matching bar top.
“The rest of it kind of fell in to place from choosing that one stone,” Beth said. “We loved it."
“I couldn’t think of another place in Keene that had a full-stone bar,” she said. “It’s easy for upkeep and it just kind of went with the vibe we were going for.”
Alongside Clark, the owners chose light gray flooring and decided to paint the ceiling black.
When Beth and Mathew first bought the restaurant and bar in May of 2020 from Holly and Dave Barrett, the original owners, Clark had orchestrated the gutting and renovation of the kitchen and bathrooms.
“I remember when I first started working there,” Beth said. “You would walk in and it just felt fresh, and it it had a great little cozy vibe.”
Beth first worked at 21 Bar and Grill in 2008 as a bartender, and stayed until she became a downtown coordinator, through a public-private partnership between the city and the Monadnock Economic Development Corp.
At the time in 2008, the layout and size were perfect, but Beth described the former interior of the restaurant as loud, "echoey" and made it hard for people to hear their own conversations.
“We knew we wanted to do sound panels in it because we needed to show we’re listening to our customers,” Beth said.
Beth said it was the customers who have kept the bar and grill alive through the pandemic, and she hopes this redesign gives back to them.
“Honestly 21 Bar and Grill has been kept afloat by the community, by our customers that come in on a regular basis,” Beth said.
Part of the passion behind the remodeling was wanting to stay relevant with other new businesses of downtown, Beth said.
Beth and Mathew wanted to give the community the experience of being a one-stop-shop.
“We wanted to give that vibe that we are a spot where you can come and you can have dinner, and you can also have a drink,” Beth said. “We’re not just a bar, we’re a restaurant.”
Over the past few years the Woods have worked hard to make their menu more diverse, so people with dietary restrictions, such as those who have allergies or practice veganism or vegetarianism, would have items catered to them.
“We’re getting feedback that the food is great, the atmosphere is great, the drinks are great and the service is great,” Beth said. “Those are things we want to keep up with.”
Beth said she was able to keep the entire staff of 18 members from the original owners after purchasing the business and while going through redesigning.
During the renovation, while the restaurant operations were at a complete halt, the Woods continued to keep staff employed by paying for their volunteer work with with Community Kitchen Keene and Swamp Bats.
“While we closed, we didn’t just throw our staff out to the wolves and say ‘good luck,’ we wanted to make sure that our staff came back to us when we reopened,” Beth said.
“I think our passion just comes from loving the restaurant industry, loving the community and loving being able to work with each other,” Beth said. “If we didn’t have 21, we would probably be in office jobs and not being able to spend as much time with our kids and with each other.”
