A Brattleboro woman is facing felony charges in connection with a rollover crash in Hinsdale just over a year ago.
Carol Maynard, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence.
The charges allege Maynard was driving a Buick SUV on Sept. 1, 2019, on Brattleboro Road when she crashed the vehicle, injuring both herself and a passenger. The charges accuse Maynard of being under the influence of alcohol.
Hinsdale police issued a news release at the time, describing it as a single-vehicle crash in which both occupants were ejected and taken to the hospital. The release said police were called to the scene about 6:45 p.m. but did not further describe the circumstances of the crash because it was still under investigation.
Maynard suffered a pelvis fracture while the passenger, Stephanie Murano, suffered spine fractures, according to the charges.
The charges were handed up by a Cheshire County grand jury on Aug. 31.