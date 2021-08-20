Two veteran Keene city councilors have confirmed that they don’t plan to seek re-election.
Ward 1 Councilor Janis Manwaring and Councilor At-Large Stephen Hooper both said they will step down from their positions at the end of their terms this year, after serving on the council for 12 and six years, respectively. Hooper plans to focus on a film project that’s been in the works for a decade, while Manwaring is looking to become involved in other areas of city service.
“I’ve enjoyed the six years that I have been a councilor with the city of Keene,” Hooper said. “Due to time constraints, I’m going to be busy with other matters, and I found it would not be possible to do the council position justice by trying to take on too much.”
Hooper said that for the past 10 years, he’s been working on a documentary film called “Monadnock: The Mountain that Stands Alone.” After a lot of time and effort, he said, the project is set to be completed by the end of this year, and he plans to take some time to promote it. He said he expects to screen it in several area theaters during 2022.
Meanwhile, though she’s not running for councilor, Manwaring has filed for supervisor of the checklist in her ward. She said she also wants to serve on the city’s human rights committee and plans to remain active with a number of other community organizations that she’s involved with outside of city government.
Both councilors expressed a desire to give the next generation of city leaders a chance to step up.
“I’ve served 12 years,” Manwaring said. “I think it’s time to move over and let someone else [serve]. I’ve certainly enjoyed it all.”
This year, each of the council’s five at-large seats is up for grabs, as is one seat from each of the city’s five wards, with the exception of Ward 3, where voters will elect two representatives. The filing period started Wednesday and will run through Sept. 7, and through Sept. 10 for those filing by petition.
Aside from Hooper, the council’s other four at-large incumbents — Kate Bosley, Bettina Chadbourne, Randy Filiault and Michael Remy — have all filed for re-election. At-large councilors are elected to two-year terms.
Ward 2 Councilor Mitch Greenwald, Ward 4 Councilor Catherine Workman and Ward 5 Councilor Philip Jones have each filed for another four-year term in their wards.
Two Ward 3 seats are on the ballot this year. Councilor Andrew Madison, who was appointed by the council in April to replace former Councilor Terry Clark — who resigned in February and would have concluded his term this year — must run this fall if he wants to stay in office.
Madison said Thursday that he intends to do so but just hasn’t gotten to the clerk’s office yet.
There will also be a special election in Ward 3 due to the resignation last month of Councilor Michael Giacomo, who moved out of the ward. The council will appoint someone in September to fill the seat, which will go up for grabs again during the upcoming city elections.
The filing period to be considered for the interim appointment for Giacomo’s seat will begin Aug. 31 and run through Sept. 13. Mayor George Hansel said that anyone interested in running for that position will be asked to file during the week-long span when both filing periods overlap.
No newcomers have filed for any city office yet, with the exception of Manwaring, who is not currently serving as a checklist supervisor.
In addition to the council seats, a two-year term as mayor will be on the ballot, along with several elections-official positions in each ward: one ward moderator, one ward clerk, one supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen.
Hansel said in June that he was strongly leaning toward running for a second term. Though he hadn’t filed as of Thursday, he said he plans to do so soon.
Keene residents interested in running for municipal office can file at the city clerk’s office at city hall. Candidates can file by declaration, which includes a $5 filing fee for the mayor’s seat or $2 for all other positions, or by petition, which allows them to bypass the fee if they can provide signatures from 50 registered Keene voters.
Keene’s municipal primary election is scheduled for Oct. 5, and the general election will be Nov. 2.