Two drivers were taken to Cheshire Medical Center — one with serious injuries — after a motor vehicle crash in Keene Friday evening, according to local authorities.
Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said a pickup truck traveling on Route 9 struck a car crossing the highway on Sullivan Road around 5 p.m. A N.H. State Police officer was nearby when the collision occurred and was first on scene, according to Derendal.
Derendal said the crash left the man driving the car with serious injuries. He did not know Friday night whether the man was taken by helicopter or ambulance to the Keene hospital.
Derendal added that the truck driver had milder injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
No other passengers were in the vehicles, according to Keene Fire Capt. Chris Staples, who added it took first responders between 20 and 25 minutes to extricate the car’s driver from his vehicle using a hydraulic rescue tool, known familiarly as a “Jaws of Life.”
Derendal did not know the names of either driver Friday night. Neither he nor Staples had more information about the drivers' conditions, as of 7 p.m.