CHARLESTOWN — Two women died Thursday night when their cars collided on Route 12, shortly after one of them was seen driving erratically, according to local police.
Charlestown police did not name either woman — both of whom were pronounced dead on scene — in a news release later that night, saying they first planned to notify the victims' families.
A man who was a passenger in one of the cars suffered serious injuries and was initially taken to Springfield (Vt.) Hospital, Chief Patrick Connors said. The man was later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where he was conscious and talking late Thursday, Connors said. His exact condition was still unknown, however.
An initial investigation determined the head-on crash occurred when one of the women, driving a 2006 Ford Mustang, crossed into the opposite lane while traveling north on Route 12 (Claremont Road), according to the news release.
Charlestown police had earlier — around 7 p.m. —received a report that the Mustang was driving erratically and didn't have its headlights on, the release states. Witnesses said the car had been going into the breakdown lane on the right side of the road and then swerving into the opposite lane.
The collision occurred a short time laternear the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park off Route 12, police announced.
The Mustang's driver was ejected from her vehicle and killed, according to the news release. The woman driving the other car — a 2013 Subaru Forrester — also suffered fatal injuries, and her passenger was hospitalized.
Route 12 remained closed shortly after 11 p.m., according to Connors, who said he expected police to reopen the road about half an hour later.
In addition to local authorities, N.H. State Police, Golden Cross Ambulance, the Springfield, Vt., Fire Department and the N.H. Department of Transportation responded to the scene.
Charlestown police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Connors or Lt. Jonathan Graham at 603-826-5747.