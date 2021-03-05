FITZWILLIAM — Many towns and school districts across the region will hold their annual meetings next week. Here’s a look at Fitzwilliam’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,195,938, up $176,400, or 8.7 percent, from the $2,019,538 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topic: Residents will decide whether to raise $2,907,450 to install a fiber-optic broadband network throughout town. Of that, $1.6 million would be raised through municipal bonds, which would be repaid fully by the broadband provider Consolidated Communications. User fees from subscriptions would offset the cost, so the project would therefore not affect property taxes. Consolidated would pay for the remainder of the project. The article, which is recommended by the selectboard and budget committee, requires a three-fifths majority to pass.
Contested races: Incumbent Brian Doerpholz and Conservation Commission member Susan Silverman are vying for a three-year term on Fitzwilliam’s selectboard. Three candidates are competing for a pair of three-year terms on the planning board: Nolan Louis Buonomano will face off against incumbents Robin Peard Blais, the board’s current secretary, and Terry Silverman, its vice chairman. There is also a contested race for a three-year term as fire warden between Andrew Wood and incumbent Edwin Mattson Jr.
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fitzwilliam Town Hall.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Emerson Elementary School gymnasium.