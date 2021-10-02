Twelve New Hampshire school districts will be sharing $2.4 million in federal funding that will be used to help them provide students with Internet connectivity devices and services.
The grants were awarded through the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund, which U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., played a key role in working to establish through the American Rescue Plan.
The funding can be used by elementary and secondary schools and libraries to provide laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for off-campus use by students, school staff and library patrons in need.
“Too many students across New Hampshire lack access to high-speed Internet at home, which places these students at a severe disadvantage when it comes to keeping up with their schoolwork and making up for lost learning,” Hassan said.
Districts receiving the funding were:
Manchester School District, $1,074,360
School Administrative Unit 15, Hooksett: $17,065
South Hampton School District, $3,460
Timberlane Regional School District, Plaistow: $14,737
School Administrative Unit 64, Milton: $122,900
Bishop Brady High School, Concord: $118,000
Hudson School District: $2,703
Nashua School District: $404,787
Salem School District: $414,359
Kearsarge Regional School District, New London: $27,274
Fall Mountain Regional School District, Langdon: $106,800
School Administrative Unit 6, Claremont: $96,525