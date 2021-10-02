Internet
Twelve New Hampshire school districts will be sharing $2.4 million in federal funding that will be used to help them provide students with Internet connectivity devices and services.

The grants were awarded through the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund, which U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., played a key role in working to establish through the American Rescue Plan.

The funding can be used by elementary and secondary schools and libraries to provide laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for off-campus use by students, school staff and library patrons in need.

“Too many students across New Hampshire lack access to high-speed Internet at home, which places these students at a severe disadvantage when it comes to keeping up with their schoolwork and making up for lost learning,” Hassan said.

Districts receiving the funding were:

Manchester School District, $1,074,360

School Administrative Unit 15, Hooksett: $17,065

South Hampton School District, $3,460

Timberlane Regional School District, Plaistow: $14,737

School Administrative Unit 64, Milton: $122,900

Bishop Brady High School, Concord: $118,000

Hudson School District: $2,703

Nashua School District: $404,787

Salem School District: $414,359

Kearsarge Regional School District, New London: $27,274

Fall Mountain Regional School District, Langdon: $106,800

School Administrative Unit 6, Claremont: $96,525

