Budget proposal: $2,159,413, up $307,242, or 16.6 percent, from the $1,852,171 voters approved last year.
School board Vice Chair Stephanie Milotte said the larger budget is due to a rise in enrollment numbers for the district, as well as overall inflation and an increase in tuition to send students to schools in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at town hall.
Meeting: Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at town hall.What do you think are some of the biggest topics to be voted on in March in your town or school district? Just fill out our short community input form athttps://bit.ly/40U1CPy
As the digital community engagement journalist, James works to build connections with and grow our audiences through social media and outreach. He is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and a Keene State alum, and joined the staff in January.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.