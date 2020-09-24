An 18-year-old from Antrim has been charged with killing his father last year, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.
Joseph Beam was indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the Nov. 1 death of his father, Jason Beam, 41. The office said Joseph Beam is accused of assaulting Jason Beam multiple times with a hammer and a knife.
Jason Beam died of “multiple sharp and blunt penetrating injuries of the head, neck, and chest,” the office said last year. At the time, the Attorney General’s Office said it had arrested an unnamed juvenile.
Joseph Beam has been held without bail since his Nov. 1 arrest, the office said Thursday.
Jason Beam was found dead at his Gregg Lake Road home after firefighters were called there for a report of a structure fire with someone still inside, on a couch and bleeding, Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale said last year.