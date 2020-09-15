New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 18 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The county of residence for three of the new cases was still being determined. None of the other 15 were from Cheshire County or Sullivan County, and three were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 7,714 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered. The deaths of 436 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus. As of Monday morning, seven people were in hospitals, of the 721 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.
Of the 291 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire considered active, one to four were known to be in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Keene, Swanzey and Winchester.
The average daily number of tests reported to the state health department for the week that ended Sunday was 3,271, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.