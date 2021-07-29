If the setting for the annual Ewing Arts Awards show reflected a bright future for the region’s arts scene, the event itself celebrated a colorful past.
Sixteen artists and arts organizations were recognized Wednesday night for helping enrich local culture in a ceremony at The Colonial Performing Arts Center’s new downtown performance venue, Showroom, which opened earlier this year.
Three of the honorees earned lifetime achievement awards: Westmoreland resident and critically acclaimed novelist Ernie Hebert; Leonard Matczynski, director of the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music in Nelson; and Walt Sayre of Keene, a musical performer, instructor and accompanist for many local groups. Others won in categories including the performing arts, arts advocacy and literary curation.
Named for Ruth and James Ewing, who ran The Sentinel for nearly four decades after buying the newspaper in 1954 and who were involved with local arts organizations such as the MacDowell artists’ retreat in Peterborough and the now-defunct Grand Monadnock Arts Council, the awards have honored more than 100 artists since their creation in 2015. They are sponsored by The Sentinel and the Keene nonprofit Arts Alive, which supports artists and arts groups in the Monadnock Region.
In his introductory remarks Wednesday, Sentinel President and COO Terrence Williams said the Ewing Arts Awards “celebrate the depth of artistic gifts that can be found in this small part of the world.”
“Art has this wonderful ability to slow us down,” he said, “to invite study, to embrace listening and watching, to make us read, to imagine, to feel both fulfilled and wanting more … and to value the stories of artists and the stories behind their work.”
The ceremony, which was also livestreamed online, included a tribute to last year’s winners, since the 2020 edition of the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before Williams and Arts Alive’s executive director, Jessica Gelter, fêted the newest recipients, the 2020 award winners at Showroom received applause from others in attendance.
In addition to the three lifetime achievement award winners, the 2021 honorees were Craig Altobello, folk/traditional arts; Laina Barakat, interdisciplinary arts; Al Brogdon, performing arts; John Hughes, folk/traditional arts; Wendy Klemperer, visual arts; Jayna Leach, student artist; Cailin Marcel Manson, performing arts; Randy Miller, arts advocacy; and Ann Putnam, community engagement. They also include several area groups: Andy’s Summer Playhouse in Wilton, presenter of the arts; Peterborough Poetry Project, literary curation; Raylynmor Opera and artistic director Benjamin Robinson, presenter of the arts; and Theatre Adventure in Brattleboro, community engagement.
Judges reviewed more than 70 nominees before choosing the 16 winners, according to Williams.
Gelter thanked local arts supporters in her remarks Wednesday, acknowledging that “it’s been a weird year [and] a challenging one, certainly.”
Citing health challenges posed by the pandemic — as well as other prominent issues including racial inequities, housing insecurity and extreme weather — she said there’s “so much to learn, so much to fix and so much to do.” Gelter encouraged artists to help inspire their communities and share hope with people through their work.
“The arts are a communion,” she said. “They bring us to each other, to our shared and unique identities, to the beautiful places that we love, to our memories. And they bring us to a future that is full of possibilities.”
The awards show included video features of all the winners and also musical performances by Brogdon, Miller and Leach — who said she’d composed her violin piece the night before and joked that she’s a “big procrastinator,” drawing laughs from the audience. Miller fiddled an Irish medley, and Brogdon played “What a Wonderful World” on cornet before thanking attendees, saying, “you, audiences, are what make our work possible.”
In an interview after the ceremony, Manson, who’s in his sixth year as music director of the Keene Chorale, called the awards a “wonderful thank-you, not just to me, but to all the arts.”
“It feels a little weird to be here without them,” he said of the choir, whose members — mostly seniors — hail from across the region. “But at the same time, I know we’re going to be together soon.”
On Wednesday night at Showroom, however, the lights were trained squarely on the award winners. Gelter concluded her remarks with a message for local artists, borrowing language used often during the pandemic.
“The arts are essential,” she said. “You are essential. And you are so worth celebrating.”
A magazine featuring all of the winners will be in Friday’s Sentinel. Videos and stories about the winners will also be online Friday at sentinelsource.com.