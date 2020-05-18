State health officials over the weekend announced 13 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing New Hampshire’s confirmed total to 172.
All but one of the people who died — a man from Strafford County — were 60 or older, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The newly announced deaths also included 11 residents of Hillsborough County — five women and six men — along with a Rockingham County woman.
Health officials reported 139 more positive tests for COVID-19 statewide between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 3,596. So far, 1,268 people are known to have recovered from the viral disease.
To date, at least 47 residents of Cheshire County, 16 residents of Sullivan County and 587 residents of Hillsborough County outside Nashua and Manchester have tested positive. The county of residence of 10 of the state’s total known cases was still being determined as of Sunday morning.
The local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington were listed as having one to four known active cases apiece, as of Sunday. Jaffrey and New Ipswich each had five, and Hillsboro was listed with six.
Other area communities where at least one resident has tested positive were no longer listed as having active cases.