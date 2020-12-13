Thirteen people in New Hampshire died from COVID-19 over the weekend, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The health department also announced 1,513 new positive tests for the virus over the weekend. Most of these tests were administered over the past few days but, due to a backlog, the results were not available until the weekend.
Cheshire County added 67 new cases, according to the department.
Three men from Belknap County, three women and two men from Rockingham County, three women from Hillsborough County, a woman from Coos County and a man from Grafton County died from the disease this weekend, the health department said. All were age 60 or older. The death toll now stands at 603 New Hampshire residents.
As of Sunday there were 6,560 active cases of COVID-19, and 251 people currently in the hospital.
Locally, Keene has the most current cases with 103, followed by Swanzey with 42, Peterborough with 22, Jaffrey with 19, Rindge with 18, Chesterfield, Dublin and Hinsdale with nine each, Antrim with eight, Greenfield and Walpole with seven, Fitzwilliam and Gilsum with six, Charlestown, Hancock, Marlborough, and Troy with five. Local towns with one to four cases (the health department does not identify the specific number when it's under five) are: Acworth, Alstead, Bennington, Harrisville, Marlow, Richmond, Roxbury, Stoddard, Surry, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The daily positivity rate was 4.6 percent on Saturday and 5.9 percent on Sunday.
The health department also announced the scheduled arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in New Hampshire on Monday. The state's first allotment is 12,675, which will go to at-risk health care workers, including those providing direct patient care. They'll be followed by other at-risk workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders.
Two doses of the vaccine, which is approved for people age 16 and older, need to be administered 21 days apart. The health department said the vaccine should be widely available within six to 12 months.
“It is an all-hands-on-deck effort for one of the most important undertakings in the history of our state. The State stands ready to get to work and distribute this life-saving vaccine to the citizens of our state," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news release.