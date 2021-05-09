Keene resident Carmella Fleming celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family Saturday. Fleming, who was born on Mother’s Day 1921, is excited for the birth of her great-granddaughter, who is due May 19, according to her daughter-in-law, Pat Fleming. “She is living every day to see that baby,” Pat Fleming said.
top story
100 reasons to celebrate: Keene woman rings in centennial on Mother's Day weekend
Anika CLARK
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
No subscription necessary
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit filed over layoffs at Vermont Bread Co. and parent company
- Keene board approves ax-throwing sans alcohol downtown
- New BBQ truck to take the place of Hot Hogs in Keene
- Spontaneous combustion of rags led to Sharon fire, official said
- Keene medical marijuana dispensary sees steady business in first weeks
- Monster-truck rally at Cheshire County fairgrounds planned for May 8
- Homebuyers are paying top dollar. So why aren’t more locals selling?
- Troy 7-year-old turns grief into joy by making cards for cancer patients
- Charlestown woman dies in Weathersfield, Vt., crash
- Fire departments across the region celebrate life of Chesterfield firefighter
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.