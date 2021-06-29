CONCORD — More than half of Gov. Chris Sununu's Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, including both local members, resigned Tuesday to protest Sununu's recent decision to sign into law a controversial measure banning the teaching of certain "divisive concepts" in school.
Dottie Morris, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion at Keene State College, and Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera were among the 10 council members who signed a joint resignation letter to the governor outlining their concerns.
In their letter, they said the new law "aims to censor conversations essential to advancing equity and inclusion in our state, specifically for those within our public education systems, and all state employees."
Initially known as House Bill 544, that legislation was incorporated into the state budget proposal that Sununu signed last Friday. The measure, which House Republicans introduced earlier this year, bans schools and government agencies from spreading ideas that either New Hampshire or the U.S. are fundamentally racist or sexist, and that anyone should feel guilt or any type of psychological distress due to their race or sex.
Local students and educators have said the measure would keep important conversations from happening in the classroom and have argued that it infringes on their First Amendment rights.
The advisory council members who resigned Tuesday said the legislation is in "direct conflict" with the council's stated purpose. The council, which Sununu established in 2017, is meant to "further combat discrimination and advance the ends of diversity and inclusion" in the state, according to the governor's executive order creating it.
The 17-member group meets monthly to review New Hampshire laws and policies for potential changes and also to recommend ways for the state to support local efforts against discrimination.
In their resignation letter, the council members told Sununu that they believe systemic racism exists in New Hampshire and that the "divisive concepts" bill would weaken the state's anti-discrimination laws.
"Given your willingness to sign this damaging provision and make it law, we are no longer able to serve as your advisors," they wrote. "... It should not be taken lightly that nearly every member of the Council that is not part of your administration is resigning today, as we collectively see no path forward with this legislation in place."
Morris, the advisory council's vice chairwoman, said in a written statement Tuesday that residents who have faced discrimination must be able to voice their experiences.
"The ‘divisive concepts’ language signed by Governor Sununu sets us back in this mission, and so we must continue that work using other avenues," she said in announcing her resignation from the panel.
Rivera did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a statement Tuesday, Sununu called it "unfortunate" that the American Civil Liberties Union — which published the council members' resignation letter — "has tried to insert politics into an otherwise fruitful mission in addressing many issues of race and discrimination in our state."
"These politically-charged actions will not deter the Council from advancing the good work they’ve accomplished and help move forward New Hampshire’s efforts around messaging, training programs and diversity in the workplace," he said.
Sununu had spoken out against an initial draft of the "divisive concepts" bill but expressed support this month for an amended version — which broadened the scope of what counts as discrimination while also protecting workforce diversity training — included in the state's $13.5 billion budget.
"I think they've done a very good job just to strengthen something that is workable for everybody," he said at a June 10 news conference.
The full Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion told Sununu in a June 2 letter, however, that it was opposed to even the amended version of the legislation, saying that it would likely "chill honest, frank, and robust discussions that are central to ongoing efforts to make New Hampshire a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive place."