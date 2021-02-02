The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough has announced the selection of 10 up-and-coming professionals who will be recognized as Trendsetters for 2021.
Annually, the business magazine, in partnership with Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN) and The Keene Sentinel, selects young leaders who are making significant contributions to their places of work and communities.
This year the winners are:
Molly Fletcher of Keene, an art professor at Keene State College and art teacher at Our Lady of Mercy Academy and Saint Joseph Regional School
Alana Fiero of Swanzey, communications and community relations specialist at C&S Wholesale Grocers
Catherine “Catt” Workman of Keene, investigator, N.H. Bureau of Elderly Adult Services
Shaun Filiault of Keene, associate, Bragdon, Baron & Kossayda, Keene
Kristen Noonan of Fitzwilliam, mortgage post-closing coordinator, Savings Bank of Walpole
Paul Dubois of Keene, owner, Safety Made, Keene
Lisa Scoville of Keene, photographer
Laura Carbonneau of Keene, marketing manager, Food Connects, Brattleboro
Jordan Scott of Keene, co-owner and chef at Machina Arts: Kitchen and ArtBar, Keene
Sarah Rosley of Winchester, mortgage loan officer, Savings Bank of Walpole
In all, since the honors were first made in 2014, 113 local young professionals have won the award, said Terrence L. Williams, president and COO at The Keene Sentinel.
“Judges did a great job this year selecting 10 winners from an extremely competitive field. These are all people who are doing amazing things in this region,” Williams said. “In the years to come, they will continue to leave their impact for the better in the Monadnock Region and beyond.”
On April 8, The Business Journal, The Sentinel and KYPN will stage a virtual event to honor the winners, Williams said. Details of the event are being finalized and will be announced soon.