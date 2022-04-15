From left, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen; Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell; Liz LaRose, president of the Monadnock United Way; and Deirdre McPartlin, director of Keene State’s Child Development Center.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., visited Keene State College on Thursday to formally celebrate a $1 million federal appropriation that will help address childcare challenges in the Monadnock Region.
Keene State College and the Monadnock United Way have partnered to improve childcare availability and affordability as well as increase teacher retention and training for new and current workers, according to a news release from the college.
The federal funding was awarded to further advance those efforts and is part of a $45 million federal appropriation for projects across the state.
“What people need to understand,” Shaheen said in the release, “is that this is not about babysitting. This is about supporting families for the rest of their lives.”
Shaheen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, met with local leaders in childcare Thursday, including KSC President Melinda Treadwell; Monadnock United Way President Liz LaRose; Director of the KSC Child Development Center Deirdre McPartlin; and Associate Professor of Education Nancy Peck, according to the release from the college. Mayor George Hansel and Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates also attended the event.
Prohibitive costs, waitlists and staffing shortages are a few of the challenges the childcare industry has been facing, LaRose said, and the $1 million “will help address some of the largest roadblocks.”
“I’ve been doing this for 38 years,” McPartlin said in the release. “This [funding and initiative] is the highlight of my career. The issues we are seeing today were issues before COVID. They are not new.”