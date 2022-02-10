BENNINGTON – Two articles were removed from the ballot at Wednesday’s deliberative session, while all others will appear on the ballot, according to a town official.
The meeting drew 23 people to Pierce Elementary School Wednesday evening and lasted about an hour, Town Administrator Debra Davidson said Thursday.
The town's proposed operating budget is $1,771,853, with a $1,790,488 dollars default budget.
Several articles proposing raising funds for various capital reserve funds passed without amendments, including money for heavy highway equipment ($40,000), first responder vehicles ($30,000 for fire truck fund, $2,500 for the rescue vehicle fund, and $15,000 for the police cruiser fund), town buildings ($25,000) and the Dodge Memorial Library ($5,000).
Residents will also vote on articles that propose raising funds for various nonprofits, including End 68 Hours of Hunger ($1,000), The Grapevine Family & Resource Center in Antrim ($6,000), the Community Volunteer Transportation ($500), the Child Advocacy Center of Hillsborough County ($1,100), and Hundred Nights Shelter in Keene($500).
Two proposed articles called for allocating a total of $400 — representing 50 percent of revenue from timber and gravel sales — to the conservation committee.
Representatives from the conservation commission asked that these articles be withdrawn, as later article in the warrant asks voters to allocate 75 percent of those sales to the commission, Davidson said.
Voters will have the final say at the warrant on March 8, when polls will be open at Pierce Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.