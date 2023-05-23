20230524-LOC-KHSprize

Keene High School’s Envirothon team placed second among 21 competing teams at the annual statewide Envirothon Competition at N.H. Technical Institute in Concord last Tuesday. Standing from left are seniors Alex Radner, Yaren Asker, Laina Scanlan and Delilah Hathaway, junior Isabella Venezia and keynote speaker Dr. Pamela Hunt. Science teacher Monica Foley kneels in front.

 Courtesy of Monica Foley

