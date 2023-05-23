Keene High School’s Envirothon team placed second among 21 competing teams at the annual statewide Envirothon Competition at N.H. Technical Institute in Concord last Tuesday. Standing from left are seniors Alex Radner, Yaren Asker, Laina Scanlan and Delilah Hathaway, junior Isabella Venezia and keynote speaker Dr. Pamela Hunt. Science teacher Monica Foley kneels in front.
Keene High School’s Envirothon team placed second among 21 competing teams at the annual statewide Envirothon Competition at N.H. Technical Institute in Concord last Tuesday.
Four seniors, Alex Radner, Laina Scanlan, Delilah Hathaway and Isabella Venezia, and junior Yaren Asker, took home the second-place trophy on May 16.
It was hard to get a consistent showing of students in the team because of the many extracurricular activities they are engaged in, said Monica Foley, coach and science teacher at Keene High. Additionally, winter made it difficult to practice skills such as tree identification outdoors.
“I was really proud that they did so well, because admittedly, the team came together pretty quickly,” said Foley, who is in her fifth year of leading the Keene High Envirothon team.
The five students came together and were the most passionate about studying science and getting ready for the competition, Foley added.
"This group is passionate because they were introduced to environmental topics in other science classes and they feel a sense of urgency to act and find solutions to some of the environmental problems we are facing," Foley said.
Ninety-three students from all over the state participated in the 31st edition of the academic competition last week, Foley said. This year's theme was "Adapting to a Changing Climate," she added.
Students competed in teams of five to answer knowledge-based questions and used practical skills in aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use and wildlife. Teams were also tasked with preparing a presentation for a panel of judges on their solutions to environmental issues.
While the Keene High team ranked second overall at the competition, it placed first in individual rounds pertaining to forestry, aquatics and wildlife. All five members were presented prizes donated by N.H. State Parks and N.H. Fish and Game.
Over the course of the past few months, the team held weekly meetings to train itself for the competition.
"We practiced tree identification, used the Biltmore stick to measure certain parameters of trees that are important in forestry, used topographical maps to delineate watersheds and reviewed soil types," Foley said.
And team members Asker, Scanlan, Hathaway and Venezia's experience in Keene High science teacher Marshall Davenson's advanced placement environmental science class helped them develop strongfoundational knowledge for the competition, Foley said.
Since most of the participants this year were seniors, Foley will have to recruit new students to make a new team and keep the momentum going for next year's contest.
“I love that this club [team] not only asks that students become well-versed in the content, like being able to identify trees, fish and birds, but also can make connections with actual hands-on skills of how someone could pursue a job in these fields,” Foley said.
