As Keene marks its second annual Pride festival this weekend, downtown is gearing up to be full of color and celebrations.
The festival on Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 6 p.m. in Central Square, caps off a week full of events — ranging from a Lady Gaga tribute show at The Colonial Theatre last weekend to a Pride-themed dance party at Machina Arts: Kitchen and ArtBar Friday night — hosted by Keene Pride.
You can read more about the festival on Sunday in our preview from Sentinel reporter Jamie Browder here.
Sentinel staff will be hosting a booth throughout the festival near the bandstand in Central Square.
While we’ll have plenty of Sentinel and Pride-themed goodies to give away, we’re also committed to giving readers opportunities to meet Sentinel journalists and discuss the issues that matter to our community.
That means spending time in our community: no audio recorders, no quotes to get by the deadline, just listening and understanding the needs of our readers.
We have been fostering such conversations by being present at community events, like Pride and Sentinel events such as the annual Harvest Festival and our ‘News & Brews’ series, which are regular informal conversations over coffee with Sentinel newsroom staff.
As the only locally owned and independent news organization dedicated to covering the Monadnock Region, The Sentinel serves as a trusted source and civic partner. Our efforts include amplifying the voices of those who have been historically overlooked or underrepresented in the media.
As we strive to keep up our civic engagement, we are committed to telling a range of stories on the diverse communities we serve. Below are some of the stories on the area’s LGBTQ+ community from the past year:
We know we still have work to do, and we want to hear from you on how we can do better.
Can’t make it Sunday, but still want to share your thoughts on The Sentinel and our reporting? You can reach Managing Editor for Audience Engagement Jack Rooney anytime at jrooney@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8575.
James Rinker is The Sentinel’s digital community engagement journalist. He can be reached at jrinker@keenesentinel.com, or at (603) 355-8569. Follow them on Twitter @JamesRinkerKS
