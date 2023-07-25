Keene Fire Lt. Raymond Phillips and City Councilor Andrew Madison were both driving back to Keene via Route 9 on the evening of Thursday, July 20, when they came across a three-vehicle crash.
Upon witnessing the scene, both men immediately pulled over and exited their vehicles to help the victims until emergency crews arrived.
Keene Fire Chief Don Farquhar believes the actions of the two officials helped save a woman who was seriously injured during the crash.
Phillips, who was off-duty at the time of the accident, was on his way back after picking up his fiancée, Beth Kirkpatrick and her daughter, Sophia Truman, from the airport in Boston as well as her son, Christopher Truman from a hockey camp in Hooksett.
"Ray spotted the accident up ahead," Kirkpatrick said Tuesday. "He saw it before I did and immediately went into work mode."
By the time Phillips got out of his vehicle, he realized Madison was already on the phone with emergency dispatchers.
Madison, a member of the N.H. Department of Environmental Service's spill response section in Concord, was on his way home, when he saw the crash unfold just over 100 yards in front of him.
Keene Police said last week that the accident occurred around 5 p.m., when Paul Grandmaison, 69, of Walpole was driving a 2021 Mazda CX-5 on Sullivan Road when he entered Route 9 and collided with a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by Hanne Bailey, 32, of Jordan, N.Y. Bailey was headed west on the highway, according to a news release from police.
Keene police Detective Lt. Joel Chidester said it appeared Grandmaison was intending to drive across Route 9.
The collision sent Bailey’s car into the eastbound lane of Route 9, where it was hit by a 2019 International box truck driven by Samuel Delisle, 27, of Malta, N.Y.
Bailey, who emergency responders determined had suffered significant injuries, was immediately taken to Concord Hospital.
After Phillips arrived, he asked Madison if he could speak with dispatchers on the phone.
"As I was talking with 911, I did a quick evaluation of the person in the car and noticed she was slumped over and not breathing," he said. "Time was critical for this patient, she was in bad shape."
Phillips then lifted Bailey's head to help open up her airway and said she took a couple breaths. "So, I knew I had a patient that was alive but very critical."
Phillips said that Madison took over holding Bailey's head while Phillips examined the rest of the crash and requested a helicopter, two ambulances and a rapid sequence intubation medic.
Prior to Phillips' arrival to the scene, Madison said he and another motorist who stopped to assist, pulled the door off of Bailey's car since she was entrapped, while someone else disabled the car's battery so that no airbags could go off while she was in the car.
According to Phillips, the box truck that hit Bailey's vehicle on the passenger side had caused intrusion all the way to the driver's side where Bailey was sitting.
"You couldn't see the passenger seat or the back seat because the nose of the truck was in that," he said. "There was no separating them, it was part of the vehicle."
Until the emergency responders arrived, Phillips led the efforts, Madison said.
"He showed up on scene and took charge quickly," Madison said. "He was able to get others there and organized to help the woman out."
When crews got there minutes later, Bailey was airlifted to Concord Hospital, while the other two motorists involved in the crash were determined to have suffered no major injuries and weren't taken to a hospital, Farquhar said.
Concord Hospital was not available to provide an update on Bailey's condition Tuesday.
Farquhar commended Phillips and Madison for how they helped the victims and the fire department with its quick response.
"Their efforts were truly lifesaving," he said. "Their experience in their own disciplines allowed them to keep the scene calm and hold [Bailey's] head and keep her airway open. She would not have done well if they were not there to help."
Farquhar also called Phillips, a member of the department for 20 years, a dedicated employee. "He's an exceptional fire officer."
Kirkpatrick said she was impressed with how Phillips was able to thrust himself into an emergency situation, especially while off-duty.
Phillips called it part of his job.
"This is second nature to us," he said. "It's the fact that I have the training and can make a difference in the overall outcome."
Phillips said he has a switch in his head using which he's able to transition from home to work mode in an instant, but it took a lot of years to nail it down.
"You've got to be able to do do that in emergency services, because if you don't or you can't get away from it, the stuff we have to go through will eat you up," he said. "It's difficult for people to shut that off sometimes. It's very helpful when you have a supportive home life."
As a member of the N.H. DES spill response section, Madison said he is often at the scenes of car accidents and has experience dealing with stress in those situations.
He also worked for the National Park Service in Colorado about a decade ago, during which he received some fire fighter training. Madison said he followed what he learned back then to do what he could last Thursday.
He credited the passing motorists, who stopped to offer help in their capacities, although he didn't know their names.
"With all the negativity in the world, it's good to see you can still count on good people doing the right thing," he said.
Madison, who attended a city council meeting later that night, also applauded Phillips for taking charge of the scene and providing expert instruction to others involved in the rescue efforts.
"Lieutenant Phillips was the hero of the day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.